Cedarville University student Timothy Barnes of Linesville recently was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Barnes of Linesville named to Cedarville University dean's list
