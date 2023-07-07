The following area students have been named to the dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio:
• Maggie Battles of Conneaut Lake, a graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High majoring in adolescent and young adult education and English integrated language arts.
• Madison Gilliland of Springboro, a graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High majoring in criminal justice.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
