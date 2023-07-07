The following area students have been named to the dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio:

• Maggie Battles of Conneaut Lake, a graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High majoring in adolescent and young adult education and English integrated language arts.

• Madison Gilliland of Springboro, a graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High majoring in criminal justice.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you