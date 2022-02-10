Opening weekend of "Avenue Q" at the Academy Theatre was a hit!
There still are seven more chances to see this witty and humorous show directed by Ted Watts Jr.
Take this opportunity to laugh, escape from the outside world for two hours and have tons of fun until Feb. 20.
This adult-only, puppet-centric musical is popular amongst anyone who can relate to unemployment, breakups, too many bills, an inability to find one’s purpose, and life in general!
While set somewhere around 2003, "Avenue Q" proves to be a timeless show, teaching us that sometimes it takes a puppet to make us realize how remarkable, complicated, and messy it is to be human. It tells the story of a recent college graduate who comes to New York City to pursue his dreams.
He quickly realizes that achieving success is harder than he was always led to believe, especially in a city known for chewing up and spitting out naïve early twenty-somethings. Through the troubles life throws at him (relationships, job hunting, and paying rent) he maintains his desire to find his purpose and comes out of his first years in New York a stronger, better, and more secure person ... or puppet.
"Avenue Q" is not exactly a family-friendly puppet musical. It includes such lesson-imparting numbers as “The Internet Is for Porn” and “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist.” It is a hilariously fun musical that asks what acceptance really means and delivers important lessons about racism, prejudice, getting along, and what to do with a BA in English with no job prospects. The Academy Theatre production is lively, witty and incredibly entertaining. It stars Anne Conti, Samuel Gregory, Darrel Whitney, Megan Kappel, Alex Manalo, Ben Sheedy and Jason Shavers!
Love to laugh? Purchase a comedy combo pass for $45, which includes a ticket to "Avenue Q" as well as a ticket to Tammy Pescatlli live at the Academy Theatre on March 5.
"Avenue Q" runs through Feb. 20 at Meadville’s historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia G. Kemp is the artistic director at The Academy Theatre.