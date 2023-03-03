A consignment auction to benefit the Lakeview Area Public Library will be conducted March 26 at the Bullock’s Bid’N Buy Auction Company, 4635 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City. Early bird auction starts at 12:15 p.m. Box lots and donated items, donated gift cards, and goods from local businesses will be offered for bids.
To donate items and arrange pickup, call Pam Slatcoff at (814) 282-2345.
• More information and list of items: Visit auctionzip.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.