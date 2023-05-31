Atlantic Friends and Flowers Club
Lena Byler led discussion about her favorite birds at the May meeting of Atlantic Friends and Flowers Club, and answered questions about feeding birds. Should you clean your bluebird boxes? How can you tell the difference between a flying osprey or an eagle? She also shared pictures to help identify the birds that visit our birdfeeders.
Members have also enjoyed recent trips to Ridgeview Nursery and a tour of nurseries in the Chagrin Falls area.
