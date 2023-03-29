Atlantic Friends and Flowers
Members of the Atlantic Friends and Flowers Club learned how to keep the fragrance of fresh flowers in the home all year long at the March meeting.
Members made wax sachets using dried flowers, essential oils and soybean flakes wax. The craft was led by Gerry Osborne and Gay Slozat. A trip to Ridgeview Gardens is planned for early May. Details will be announced at the next meeting.
New members Andrea McConnell and Cathy Mullenax were welcomed. The next meeting will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. The program will be “Perma Culture, Landscape Design” presented by Tamara O’Brien.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.