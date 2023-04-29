Members of the Atlantic Friends and Flowers Club heard a review of the BBC gardening show called “Gardener’s World” presented by Gay Slozat.
Insect houses and hedgehog shelters are a common sight in a British yard or garden because The British try to honor all wildlife in their gardens, and attempt to control them without killing them. The show also features stories about handicapped gardeners, such as a blind woman who has learned to use an edger tool, and a woman without arms who uses equipment with the several tiny fingers on her shoulders.
The climate in England seems to be a little milder than here. Slozat also told the group about clemantis, which grows in two varieties: early blooming with large blooms that should be cut back in the spring and needs to be dead headed, and a later blooming variety with smaller blooms. The smaller variety is started easily with cuttings allowed to root. She also demonstrated how to separate African violets, and there was discussion about the various ways of starting new plants from the old. Plans for some club trips will be announced at the next meeting.
