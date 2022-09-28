Atlantic Friends and Flowers
"Learning about Butterflies" was presented for the annual picnic meeting of the Atlantic Friends and Flowers Club held at the home of Gerri Osborne.
Linda Park, butterfly enthusiast, presented the program showing butterflies in all stages of development. She collects eggs from milkweed and then nurtures them until they hatch. She released 200 mature butterflies last year. Phillis Gerber received a prize for wearing an outfit with the most butterflies.
Master Gardener Cindy Phelps presented a program on "Pollinator Pathways." Loss of habitat and use of insecticides are just some of reasons the pollinator population is shrinking, influencing our food production.
The monarch butterfly was placed on the endangered species list in July. People can provide more habitat by leaving some of large yards unmowed, planting native flowers, and leaving brush from this years' garden until spring, giving any eggs an opportunity to hatch.
Meetings are held the first Monday each month at the Odd Fellows hall in Atlantic at 6:30 p.m., with the business meeting or program at 7. Guests and new members are welcome.
