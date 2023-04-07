Atlantic Faithful Friends holds a fundraising spaghetti dinner April 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Cost of the dinner, which includes homemade pie or cake, is a free-will offering. Proceeds will be given to needy families in the area.
Atlantic Faithful Friends benefit dinner is April 15
