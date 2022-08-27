Atlantic Community Church is seeking vendors for its inaugural crafters, rummage and bake sale on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost is $10 for a 12-by-12 space. Deadline to register is Sept. 16.

Lunch will include a hoagie, chips and drink for $10.

To register: Contact Audra at (814) 439-2520.

The church also is starting its Free Friday Movie Night on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., with popcorn and drinks provided.

A corn and hot dog roast will be held Sept. 10 from 5 to 8 pm.; bring a dish to pass.

Free Family Outdoorsmen Night is set for Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., doors open at 4:30.

It’s open to men, women and children, with limited seating of 100. The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, gelatin salad, green beans and desserts.

To reserve seats (required): Call the church at (814) 382-4206.

The church is located at 3468 Atlantic Lake Road.

