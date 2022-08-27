Atlantic Community Church is seeking vendors for its inaugural crafters, rummage and bake sale on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost is $10 for a 12-by-12 space. Deadline to register is Sept. 16.
Lunch will include a hoagie, chips and drink for $10.
• To register: Contact Audra at (814) 439-2520.
The church also is starting its Free Friday Movie Night on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., with popcorn and drinks provided.
A corn and hot dog roast will be held Sept. 10 from 5 to 8 pm.; bring a dish to pass.
Free Family Outdoorsmen Night is set for Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., doors open at 4:30.
It’s open to men, women and children, with limited seating of 100. The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, gelatin salad, green beans and desserts.
• To reserve seats (required): Call the church at (814) 382-4206.
The church is located at 3468 Atlantic Lake Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.