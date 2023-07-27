French Creek Archaeological Society holds its 32nd artifact and relic show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Philips Catholic Church Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Attendees may take artifacts, fossils and minerals for identification.
The show features Native American artifacts, fossils, historical items, minerals, jewelry, display cases, flint knapping supplies and more. There will be flint snapping and spear throwing demonstrations.
Admission is $4 per person with free admission for those 12 and younger.
• More information: Call John Sites at (814) 398-8212
