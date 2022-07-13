The French Creek Archaeological Society will hold an artifact and relic show July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
There will be displays and items for sale of Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases and flint knapping supplies. Demonstrations will be presented on flint knapping and spear throwing. Take your artifacts and fossils for identification. Admission is $4 per person (please take exact amount); children 12 and younger get it free.
• More information: Call John Sites at (814) 398-8212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.