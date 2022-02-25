The following Youngstown State University students from the area have been named to the president’s list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall semester:

Rachel Durniok of Jamestown, majoring in business administration

Cassidee Egli of Meadville, majoring in mechanical engineering

Joseph Millard of Hadley, majoring in finance — certified financial planner track

Darren Thompson of Meadville, majoring in music performance — jazz

Thomas Williams of Meadville, majoring in chemical engineering

In addition, the following area Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester:

Wyatt Engstrom of Hadley, majoring in music education — trumpet

Richard Graham of Jamestown, majoring in industrial and systems engineering

Kristin Cimperman of Conneaut Lake, majoring in political science

Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, majoring in mechanical engineering

