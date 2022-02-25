The following Youngstown State University students from the area have been named to the president’s list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall semester:
• Rachel Durniok of Jamestown, majoring in business administration
• Cassidee Egli of Meadville, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Joseph Millard of Hadley, majoring in finance — certified financial planner track
• Darren Thompson of Meadville, majoring in music performance — jazz
• Thomas Williams of Meadville, majoring in chemical engineering
In addition, the following area Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester:
• Wyatt Engstrom of Hadley, majoring in music education — trumpet
• Richard Graham of Jamestown, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
• Kristin Cimperman of Conneaut Lake, majoring in political science
• Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, majoring in mechanical engineering