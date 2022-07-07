Area Youngstown State University students recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester include:
• Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Rachel Durniok of Jamestown, majoring in business administration.
• Cassidee Egli of Meadville, majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Richard Graham of Jamestown, majoring in industrial and systems engineering.
• Darren Thompson of Meadville, majoring in music performance — jazz.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
