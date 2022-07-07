Area Youngstown State University students recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester include:

Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Rachel Durniok of Jamestown, majoring in business administration.

Cassidee Egli of Meadville, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Richard Graham of Jamestown, majoring in industrial and systems engineering.

Darren Thompson of Meadville, majoring in music performance — jazz.

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

