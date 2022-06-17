Westminster College recently announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Area students earning this achievement were: Elizabeth Grove of Meadville, Rhett Sanderson of Meadville, Krysta Germanoski of Meadville, Jordan Roser of Titusville, Ethan Cunningham of Cochranton, and Michaela Duke of Cambridge Springs.
