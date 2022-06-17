Slippery Rock University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following students from the area made the dean’s list:

Karalyn Adams of Meadville

Daphne Atkins of Meadville

Morgan Barksdale of Saegertown

Alyssa Bearfield of Meadville

Calie Biase of Conneaut Lake

Peyton Bontz of Cooperstown

Tanner Bova of Conneautville

Nicole Brawley of Townville

Sidney Brown of Meadville

Nicholas College of Jamestown

Ashley Conaway of Meadville

Morgan Dilley of Linesville

Cassidy Donovan of Cochranton

Heidi Drake of Centerville

Megan Earle of Hartstown

Emily Eastman of Centerville

Jacinda Eback of Saegertown

Taylor Ferenchak of Atlantic

Jacob Ferris of Cambridge Springs

Claudia Fetzner of Saegertown

Brooke Fry of Titusville

David Gillette of Conneautville

Marissa Goodenow of Conneautville

Austin Gray of Titusville

Kelly Griggs of Hartstown

Courtney Gross of Atlantic

Dante Hagberg of Meadville

Natalie Hornstein of Conneaut Lake

September Irwin of Conneaut Lake

Erin Kelly of Centerville

Bryan Kelly of Centerville

Taylor Kersnick of Conneautville

Rebecca Kiser of Conneaut Lake

Ashley Labeka of Meadville

Reese Larson of Saegertown

Karsyn Leach of Conneaut Lake

Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown

Ashley Loccisano of Meadville

Sydney Lohr of Titusville

Chloe Luchansky of Saegertown

Calder Martin of Edinboro

Matthew Mihoci of Conneaut Lake

Kaitlyn Myers of Cochranton

Jayden Onderko of Conneaut Lake

Landon Palma of Titusville

Elise Peterson of Guys Mills

Meghan Pfeiffer of Cochranton

Cole Potase of Jamestown

Vincena Reese of Guys Mills

Olivia Schwab of Cooperstown

Rebekah Shearer of Hartstown

Hannah Smith of Saegertown

Rachel Southwick of Titusville

Devon Stanbro of Spartansburg

Elliot Steadman of Jamestown

Kyla Swavey of Conneautville

Alexa Tompkins of Linesville

Hillary Twiford of Saegertown

Melanie Twiford of Saegertown

Sophie Varndell of Titusville

Megan Walsh of Meadville

Caitlyn Wensel of Conneaut Lake

Zachary Wilson of Meadville

Andrew Wooley of Centerville

