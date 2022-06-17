Slippery Rock University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from the area made the dean’s list:
• Karalyn Adams of Meadville
• Daphne Atkins of Meadville
• Morgan Barksdale of Saegertown
• Alyssa Bearfield of Meadville
• Calie Biase of Conneaut Lake
• Peyton Bontz of Cooperstown
• Tanner Bova of Conneautville
• Nicole Brawley of Townville
• Sidney Brown of Meadville
• Nicholas College of Jamestown
• Ashley Conaway of Meadville
• Morgan Dilley of Linesville
• Cassidy Donovan of Cochranton
• Heidi Drake of Centerville
• Megan Earle of Hartstown
• Emily Eastman of Centerville
• Jacinda Eback of Saegertown
• Taylor Ferenchak of Atlantic
• Jacob Ferris of Cambridge Springs
• Claudia Fetzner of Saegertown
• Brooke Fry of Titusville
• David Gillette of Conneautville
• Marissa Goodenow of Conneautville
• Austin Gray of Titusville
• Kelly Griggs of Hartstown
• Courtney Gross of Atlantic
• Dante Hagberg of Meadville
• Natalie Hornstein of Conneaut Lake
• September Irwin of Conneaut Lake
• Erin Kelly of Centerville
• Bryan Kelly of Centerville
• Taylor Kersnick of Conneautville
• Rebecca Kiser of Conneaut Lake
• Ashley Labeka of Meadville
• Reese Larson of Saegertown
• Karsyn Leach of Conneaut Lake
• Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown
• Ashley Loccisano of Meadville
• Sydney Lohr of Titusville
• Chloe Luchansky of Saegertown
• Calder Martin of Edinboro
• Matthew Mihoci of Conneaut Lake
• Kaitlyn Myers of Cochranton
• Jayden Onderko of Conneaut Lake
• Landon Palma of Titusville
• Elise Peterson of Guys Mills
• Meghan Pfeiffer of Cochranton
• Cole Potase of Jamestown
• Vincena Reese of Guys Mills
• Olivia Schwab of Cooperstown
• Rebekah Shearer of Hartstown
• Hannah Smith of Saegertown
• Rachel Southwick of Titusville
• Devon Stanbro of Spartansburg
• Elliot Steadman of Jamestown
• Kyla Swavey of Conneautville
• Alexa Tompkins of Linesville
• Hillary Twiford of Saegertown
• Melanie Twiford of Saegertown
• Sophie Varndell of Titusville
• Megan Walsh of Meadville
• Caitlyn Wensel of Conneaut Lake
• Zachary Wilson of Meadville
• Andrew Wooley of Centerville
