Northern Pennsylvania Regional College recently announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for the spring semester.
Local students take classes at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center or the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville and include.
Area students earning Dean’s List honors were Brittany Grajek of Meadville and Mitchell Baldwin and Madelyn Kerr of Titusville.
The Dean’s List recognizes the academic achievements of students who remained in good academic standing and earned a 3.0 GPA or greater during the spring term.
