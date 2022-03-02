Area students recently were named to the Kent State University dean’s list and president's list for the fall semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.
• Haillee Ekis of Atlantic, president's list
• Shaunessy Lutz of Hadley, dean's list
• Abigail Beggs of Sandy Lake, president's list
• Reagan Burke of Sandy Lake, president's list
• Kendall Crocker of Sandy Lake, dean's list
• Andrew Jacobs of Conneaut Lake, dean's list
• Maggie Hunter of Guys Mills, president's list
• Emily Loccisano of Meadville, dean's list
• Alyssa Maziarz of Meadville, dean's list
• Sydney Mitcham of Meadville, dean's list
• Miranda Sepulveda of Meadville, dean's list
• Kirsten Motter of Titusville, dean's list
• Olivia Pfaff of Springboro, dean's list