The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
• Atlantic: Cory Jacob Alexander, bachelor of science in accounting
• Conneaut Lake: Saige Karastury, bachelor of science in nutrition/dietetics
• Conneautville: Emily Rose Haugh, bachelor of science in art education
• Guys Mills: Elizabeth M. Zuber, bachelor of science in English education
• Harmonsburg: Alyssa N. Carne, bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial and stats
• Linesville: Allysa Decker, bachelor of science in nursing
• Meadville: Miles Basinger, bachelor of science in music education; Paige Makenna Bizjak, exploratory; Arianne Gibson DeMarco, bachelor of arts in psychology; Cara Lucas, bachelor of science in nursing; Mariah Mauser, bachelor of science in music education; Kloey L. Peterson, bachelor of science in nursing; Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, bachelor of science in music education
• Saegertown: Autumn Atkins, bachelor of arts in psychology; Samuel Shelenberger, bachelor of science in music education; Mackenzie Faren Tolbert, bachelor of science in nursing
• Spartansburg: Ashley Rose McKuhn, bachelor of science in music education
• Springboro: Kaylin Dayus Kohan, bachelor of science in speech-language pathology and audiology
• Titusville: Mackenzie Grace Davis, bachelor of science in speech-language pathology and audiology