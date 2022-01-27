The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College:

Cassidy Boylan of Conneautville

• Megan Donor of Union City

• Curtis Freyermuth of Meadville

• Rachel Gillette of Conneautville

• Mark Grasinger of Meadville

• Alden Mackenzie of Union City

Students eligible for the dean's list have a grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean's list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84, and for the dean's list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

