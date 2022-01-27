The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College:
• Cassidy Boylan of Conneautville
• Megan Donor of Union City
• Curtis Freyermuth of Meadville
• Rachel Gillette of Conneautville
• Mark Grasinger of Meadville
• Alden Mackenzie of Union City
Students eligible for the dean's list have a grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean's list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84, and for the dean's list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.