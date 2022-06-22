The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Cambridge Springs: Noah Reisenauer
Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Jason Northcott, Noah Sekerski, McKenna Shorts, Olivia Steinbeck and Hunter Strait
Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles
Conneautville: Maxwell Shilling
Espyville: Samuel Andrew
Guys Mills: Bradley Forkl
Jamestown: Matt Mathias
Meadville: Kayla Freyermuth, John Hamill, Stephanie Hannold, Chloe Hilson, Jack Hilson, Spencer Hope and Jacob Williams
Saegertown: Trinity Ives
Spartansburg: Reid Scott and Amaya Willis
Union City: Isabelah Hedderick and Jolyne Struble
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.