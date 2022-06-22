The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Cambridge Springs: Noah Reisenauer

Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Jason Northcott, Noah Sekerski, McKenna Shorts, Olivia Steinbeck and Hunter Strait

Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles

Conneautville: Maxwell Shilling

Espyville: Samuel Andrew

Guys Mills: Bradley Forkl

Jamestown: Matt Mathias

Meadville: Kayla Freyermuth, John Hamill, Stephanie Hannold, Chloe Hilson, Jack Hilson, Spencer Hope and Jacob Williams

Saegertown: Trinity Ives

Spartansburg: Reid Scott and Amaya Willis

Union City: Isabelah Hedderick and Jolyne Struble

