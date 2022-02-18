The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Cambridge Springs: Sydney Davis, Kate Meszaros, Noah Reisenauer

Centerville: Mary Murphy

Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Jason Northcott, Noah Sekerski, Olivia Steinbeck, Hunter Strait

Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles

Conneautville: Nicholas Flavin, Maxwell Shilling

Espyville: Samuel Andrew

Guys Mills: Tyler Shearer, Laurence Vorous

Jamestown: Matthew Mathias

Meadville: Luke Dangel, Kayle Freyermuth, Ashley Geiger, John Hamil Jr., Stephanie Hannold, Issac Heim, Chloe Hilson, Jack Hilson, Andrew Kearns, Reese Pero, Jacob Williams

Saegertown: Landis Crawford, Trinity Ives, Ripley Kindervater, Matthew Posego

Spartansburg: Reagan James, Reid Scott, Amaya Willis

