The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Cambridge Springs: Sydney Davis, Kate Meszaros, Noah Reisenauer
Centerville: Mary Murphy
Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Jason Northcott, Noah Sekerski, Olivia Steinbeck, Hunter Strait
Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles
Conneautville: Nicholas Flavin, Maxwell Shilling
Espyville: Samuel Andrew
Guys Mills: Tyler Shearer, Laurence Vorous
Jamestown: Matthew Mathias
Meadville: Luke Dangel, Kayle Freyermuth, Ashley Geiger, John Hamil Jr., Stephanie Hannold, Issac Heim, Chloe Hilson, Jack Hilson, Andrew Kearns, Reese Pero, Jacob Williams
Saegertown: Landis Crawford, Trinity Ives, Ripley Kindervater, Matthew Posego
Spartansburg: Reagan James, Reid Scott, Amaya Willis