The following area students recently were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

• Cambridge Springs: Lennon Campbell, Myranda Findlay

• Centerville: Matthew English, Mary Murphy

• Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Landon Moore, McKenna Shorts, Olivia Steinbeck, Alex Wood

• Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles

• Guys Mills: Sophia Bakus, Bradley Forkl

• Jamestown: Mesa Wentling

• Meadville: Luke Fiely, Kayla Freyermuth, Stephanie Hannold, Spencer Hope, Maximilian Rust, Aarick Zook

• Saegertown: Landis Crawford, Tinity Ives

• Spartansburg: Reagan James, Amaya Willis, Jaymin Willis

