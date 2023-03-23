The following area students recently were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn State Behrend. Each maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
• Cambridge Springs: Lennon Campbell, Myranda Findlay
• Centerville: Matthew English, Mary Murphy
• Cochranton: Alexander Jackson, Emma Mailliard, Landon Moore, McKenna Shorts, Olivia Steinbeck, Alex Wood
• Conneaut Lake: Logan Battles
• Guys Mills: Sophia Bakus, Bradley Forkl
• Jamestown: Mesa Wentling
• Meadville: Luke Fiely, Kayla Freyermuth, Stephanie Hannold, Spencer Hope, Maximilian Rust, Aarick Zook
• Saegertown: Landis Crawford, Tinity Ives
• Spartansburg: Reagan James, Amaya Willis, Jaymin Willis
