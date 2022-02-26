The following students are earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:
Cambridge Springs: Corey Zinno
Centerville: Jack McFadden, Manuel Sanchez Husser
Cochranton: Michelle Decker, Calla Perrine, Donald Stivanson
Espyville: Dominique LeVier
Guys Mills: Alexis Doolittle
Harmonsburg: Cassidy Snider
Linesville: Ella Vorisek
Meadville: Nathaniel Beveridge, Emily Coffee, Tyerra Johnson, Julius Ream
Saegertown: Alysyn McClymonds, Ayden Miller, Haiku Peters
Spartansburg: Zoey Howell
Titusville: Katie Anthony, Emma Beightol, Hunter Birtciel, Thomas Kuzmich, Kurt Ledebur, James McGinnis, Bethany Moore, Lindsay Thompson