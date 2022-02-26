The following students are earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:

Cambridge Springs: Corey Zinno

Centerville: Jack McFadden, Manuel Sanchez Husser

Cochranton: Michelle Decker, Calla Perrine, Donald Stivanson

Espyville: Dominique LeVier

Guys Mills: Alexis Doolittle

Harmonsburg: Cassidy Snider

Linesville: Ella Vorisek

Meadville: Nathaniel Beveridge, Emily Coffee, Tyerra Johnson, Julius Ream

Saegertown: Alysyn McClymonds, Ayden Miller, Haiku Peters

Spartansburg: Zoey Howell

Titusville: Katie Anthony, Emma Beightol, Hunter Birtciel, Thomas Kuzmich, Kurt Ledebur, James McGinnis, Bethany Moore, Lindsay Thompson

