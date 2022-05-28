Abigail Fies of Meadville and Andrea Walker of Cambridge Springs recently were named to the Belmont University Dean’s List for the spring semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Belmont is located in Nashville, Tenn.
Area students named to Belmont University Dean's List
