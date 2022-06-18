Nearly 1,600 students recently were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.

Local graduates include:

Darren Thompson of Meadville, who received a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance Jazz.

Joseph Millard of Hadley, who received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance — Certified Financial Planner Track.

Tyler Schrecengost of Cochranton, who received a Master of Business Administration in Leadership.

Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, who received a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.

