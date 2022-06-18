Nearly 1,600 students recently were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.
Local graduates include:
• Darren Thompson of Meadville, who received a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance Jazz.
• Joseph Millard of Hadley, who received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance — Certified Financial Planner Track.
• Tyler Schrecengost of Cochranton, who received a Master of Business Administration in Leadership.
• Ty Barzak of Conneaut Lake, who received a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.
