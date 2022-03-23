The following area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

County graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:

Atlantic: Cory Jacob Alexander, bachelor of science in accounting

Conneaut Lake: Saige Karastury, bachelor of science in nutrition/dietetics

Conneautville: Anna M. Andrews, master of education in education; Emily Rose Haugh, bachelor of science in art education

Meadville: Cienna Isis Bean, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising; Alayna Marie Hall, bachelor of arts in biology

Spartansburg: Ashley Rose McKuhn, bachelor of science in music education

