The following students from Crawford County recently completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
• Linesville: Allysa Decker, B.S. in Nursing
• Meadville: Armoni Shontay Foster-Boyd, B.A. in Criminology; Anna Irene Przepiora, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health
• Titusville: Mackenzie Grace Davis, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; David Matthew Rand, B.A. in Geography/Geospatial Information Science and Technology
