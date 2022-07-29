The following students from Crawford County recently completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania:

Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:

Linesville: Allysa Decker, B.S. in Nursing

• Meadville: Armoni Shontay Foster-Boyd,  B.A. in Criminology; Anna Irene Przepiora, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health

• Titusville: Mackenzie Grace Davis, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; David Matthew Rand, B.A. in Geography/Geospatial Information Science and Technology

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you