Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:
• Caitlin Plymyer of Centerville, daughter of Cindy and Kevin Plymer, a 2021 graduate of Union City High School. She completed her externship at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.
• Andrew Ragan of Cochranton, son of One Payan and Elizabeth Rivera, a graduate of Octorara Area High School. While at the academy, he received an award for excellent attendance. He completed his externship at The Biltmore, Asheville, North Carolina.
The academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation, the maximum accreditation possible for culinary programs in the United States.
IUP’s 16-month accelerated program includes study for 12 months and a paid externship during the final semester. The university has a 100 percent externship placement record, with more than 85 percent of students placed in four- and five-star and diamond properties for the externship experience.
