Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 5:42 am
These area residents were among 547 who received degrees from Grove City College last month: Mark Grasinger of Meadville, Tara Peterson of Cochranton, and Angel Vroman of Centerville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.