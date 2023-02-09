More than 775 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s fall commencement.

The following students from the area received degrees:

Melody Sidor of Meadville earned a bachelor of respiratory care.

Sarah Nagy of Hadley earned a bachelor of science in biological sciences.

Kylie Bish of Jamestown earned a master of science in education in curriculum and instruction-STEM.

Katelyn Nuhfer of Union City earned a master of science in nursing in family nurse practitioner.

