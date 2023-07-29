Applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are available near the door of the front patio of Active Aging located at 1034 Park Ave., Meadville.
Complete the application in its entirety and present it at one of the August distribution dates. Distribution at the Meadville Center is every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for the month.
To be eligible, a recipient must be 60 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2023, and have household income that falls within stated guidelines of $26,973 for one-person household or $36,482 for two-person household.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
