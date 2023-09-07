The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Wine, Brew and Spirits Walk on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Meadville. Tickets are on sale now.
A total of 27 wineries, breweries, distilleries and distributors, all from Pennsylvania, will be featured at host businesses in Meadville. Come sample the wines/beers/spirits, featuring: Allegheny Beverage Co., Bear Creek Wines & Chicken Hill Distillery, Blissful Meads, Cart/Horse Distilling, Chocolate Moonshine Co., Conneaut Cellars/Meadville Distilling, Country Hammer Moonshine, Creekside Cellars Winery, Cussewago Creek Distillery, Derailed Distillery, Erie Beer, Gatehouse Winery, Groundhog Winery, Grumpy Goat Distillery, Happy Hour Winery, MLH Distillery, Riverside Brewing Company, Sherry Distributors, Twisted Vine Winery, Pisano Family Winery/Cellar 22, Voodoo Brewing Co., Webb Winery, and The Winery at Wilcox.
New to the event this year will be Before the Barrel Distillery, Davenport Cidery & Winery, Driftwood Wine Cellars, and Lynchwood Spirits.
During the event, restaurants will be offering specials and various locations will be featuring music both during and after the event.
Tickets are available for $35 (presale) at the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Vernon Township, and Chelby’s Hair Garage in Townville. Tickets can also be purchased online at meadvillechamber.com or via Eventbrite (processing fees apply). Tickets will be $40 the day of the event.
The Chamber also will be holding a raffle on the day of the event for a wine refrigerator, a wine basket and a brew basket. Tickets for this raffle are $10 each or three for $20 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office or during the event at the registration and wine check area in the Downtown Mall.
Sponsorships are still available, with some including tickets to the event. Beverages will be available for purchase at each stop, and to keep your hands free, a beverage/merchandise check will be available at the mall.
• More information: Call Karen Staudt at the Chamber at (814) 337-8030.
