A card shower is being held for Anna L. Harris in celebration of her 95th birthday on Nov. 13.
Please send cards to her at 13537 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, PA 16335.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 9:46 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Are you optimistic about the economy over the next 12 months?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.