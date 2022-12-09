The Dance and Movement Studies Program at Allegheny College presents its annual Cookies and Milk dance concert Sunday in the Montgomery Performance Space with shows at 2 and 4 p.m.
The concert includes pieces performed by the tap class and Allegheny’s Jazz and Dance Ensemble (JaDE). In addition, the concert will include a traditional Indian dance performed by Riya Agrawal, an imaginative multi-generational piece, fun-filled dances from two community dance studios, and toys that come to life.
The performance is free, but seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended. Reservations must be claimed in person 10 minutes before performance time.
Call the Dance and Movement Studies office at (814) 332-2813 for reservations or more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.