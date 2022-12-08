The Dance and Movement Studies program at Allegheny College will present its annual Cookies and Milk dance concert on Sunday in the Montgomery Performance Space. There will be two showings of the performance, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 4.
The concert will present a variety of dance styles, including pieces performed by the tap class and Allegheny’s Jazz and Dance Ensemble (JaDE). In addition, the concert will include a traditional Indian dance performed by Riya Agrawal, an imaginative multi-generational piece, fun-filled dances from two community dance studios, and toys that come to life.
The performance is offered to the community — adults and children — as a celebratory concert for the winter season. It is free of charge, but seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended.
Reservations must be claimed in person 10 minutes before performance time.
• Reservations: Call the Dance and Movement Studies office at (814) 332-2813.
