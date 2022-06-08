Allegheny College once more will hold its Band Camp for Adult Musicians this summer, marking the 21st year of the program.
This year’s Week I of the Band Camp begins Sunday, with Week II starting on June 26.
These weeks will be the 50th and 51st in the history of the camp. From 1989 to 2001, the band camp was held at Edinboro University before moving to Allegheny in 2002.
Registration is at 174 participants, as of Sunday.
Campers will be coming from numerous states as well as from the United Kingdom.
Lowell Hepler, camp director, described the camp as becoming “a family and each year’s edition is like a family reunion” in a news release. He said the camp has produced many close friendships and even a few marriages over the years.
Hepler, who recently retired as professor of music and director of bands at Allegheny, will serve as the conductor of the Week I Concert Band. He was principal tuba with the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra for 35 years and served the same role with the Erie Chamber Orchestra and the Lake Erie Ballet Orchestra.
The conductor for the second week will be retired Col. Timothy J. Holtan, who retired in 2017 as the senior military musician in the Department of Defense, after serving 28 1/2 years as an Army Bands officer. Holtan, who is a native of North Dakota, served as the 10th Leader and Commander of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” from 2014-17 and holds the distinction of being the first officer to command all three of the Army’s premier bands.
Each section of the band is led by a principal musician who is a professional musician on his or her instrument. Several of the musicians are on the faculty or adjunct faculty at Allegheny.
Two of the musicians attending, LeAnne Winstrom and Hepler, have been with the camp since 1989, with most of the other musicians having been with the camp for at least 10 years.
All of the camp’s activities are free and open to anyone who wishes to come and listen. The band will rehearse each weekday morning in Shafer Auditorium from 9 to 11:30, as well as on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9, although this schedule may vary.
There are master classes on the instruments as well as small ensemble rehearsals during the afternoon. All events will be held in the Henderson Campus Center.
On Thursday evenings during the camp, the small ensembles hold a recital. The ensembles vary from woodwind quintets and brass quintets to a stage band. Recitals begin around 7.
Each week will end with a gala concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Shafer Auditorium.
• More information: Call (814) 332-3101.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at {span class=”s2”}sray@meadvilletribune.com{/span}.
