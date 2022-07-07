An independent, nonprofit organization in Sewickley will be hosting the national premiere of a film featuring Allegheny College graduate Sé Marie.
The national red carpet premiere of “Movers Ultimate” will be at the Tull Family Theater on July 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film screens at 7:30.
“Movers Ultimate,” an independent 1990s-style comedy, features South Hills native Sé Marie, a triple Telly Award winner who persuaded her cast and crew to hold the red carpet premiere in greater Pittsburgh instead of Los Angeles.
“I’m really, really excited to bring this premiere home,” Sé Marie said. “The original thought was to have the event in LA, but I pushed hard for a Pittsburgh premiere.”
Sé Marie (Majkowski) grew up with a heart for film and a thirst for adrenaline. Encouraged by her motocross racing family, she immersed herself in acrobatics, sword fighting, and became a certified scuba and sky diver. With her extreme sports background and an Allegheny College degree in film production, Sé Marie became a sportscaster for ESPN, the NFL Network and The CW. Dividing her time between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, she gained an entree into acting as the stunt double for actresses Rachel McAdams and Vinesssa Shaw.
Sé Marie’s physicality led to her first acting role in the 2016 mockumentary “Career Opportunities in Organized Crime,” the first film shot in virtual reality.
Sé Marie, who was invited to the 2021 Venice Film Festival, also has a significant role in “Unsinkable,” partly filmed in Pittsburgh, about the aftermath of the Titanic tragedy (release date to be determined).
“I’m familiar with the theater and love the inclusivity of their programs for youth, special needs families and local artists,” Sé Marie said.
In “Movers Ultimate,” Sé Marie plays the pivotal role of the daughter in a wealthy family, whose movers are rushing through the job to attend their high school reunion. She describes it as “a hilarious niche film that pays homage to movers and all they have to go through, with life lessons along the way.”
