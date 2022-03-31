Allegheny College’s World Languages & Cultures International Film Festival continues tonight at The Movies at Meadville.
The German film “Undine” is the fourth movie in the series. Directed by Christian Petzold, it won nine awards and has 27 nominations. “Undine” connects storytelling with myth-making more than with most filmmakers. Undine is a mythical European legend about a water nymph (over time it has morphed into mermaids, selkies, etc.). As is often the case in his movies, Petzhold uses specific details and settings to ground his tale. Here, it’s modern-day Berlin. Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin’s urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water.
The screening, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 at The Movies at Meadville, 11055 Highline Drive, Vernon Township.