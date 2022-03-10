Allegheny College’s World Languages & Cultures International Film Festival continues tonight at The Movies at Meadville.
The Chinese film “Better Days” (“Shaonian de ni”) is the second film in the series. It is director Derek Tsang’s Academy Award-nominated film.
The protagonist is a bullied girl about to take the National College Entrance Exam (Gaokao). A street thug crosses paths with her and protects her from her tormentors. The plot twists involving enemies and turns into a crime drama.
The film, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 at The Movies at Meadville, 11055 Highline Drive, Vernon Township.
There is a free shuttle for Allegheny students that departs from North Main Street at Brooks Walk at 6 and 6:30 p.m. It returns to campus after the film.