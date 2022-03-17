Allegheny College’s World Languages & Cultures International Film Festival continues tonight at The Movies at Meadville.
The French film “Les Misérables" is the third film in the series and is directed by Ladj Ly.
Assigned to work alongside unethical police veterans Chris and Gwada in Paris’ Angi-Crime Brigade, Brigadier Stéphane Ruiz — a recent transplant to the working-class suburb of Montfermeil, where Victor Hugo wrote his famous novel "Les Misérables" — struggles to establish a working relationship with influential community leaders while attempting to maintain some semblance of peace between his disreputable team and the citizens of the local housing projects. When what should be a simple arrest goes tragically awry; The three officers must individually reconcile with the aftermath of their actions while angling to keep the neighborhood from retaliating with mob violence. Beginning as a Cesar-winning short, the film was inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris. It was selected to compete for the Palme ďOr at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize and was selected as France’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.
The screening, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 at The Movies at Meadville, 11055 Highline Drive, Vernon Township.
There is a free shuttle for Allegheny students that departs from North Main Street at Brooks Walk at 6 and 6:30 p.m. It returns to campus after the film.