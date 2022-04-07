Allegheny College’s World Languages & Cultures International Film Festival concludes tonight at The Movies at Meadville.
“Parallel Mothers,” the last film in the International Film Series and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, was filmed in Madrid, Spain, and was nominated for two Oscars. Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn't regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.
The screening, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 at The Movies at Meadville, 11055 Highline Drive, Vernon Township.