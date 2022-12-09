Meadville Tribune
The Allegheny College Choral Ensembles, under the direction of Professor James Niblock, present their annual fall concert Saturday at 3:15 p.m. in Shafer Auditorium.
The three choral ensembles feature 60 singers from the student body, faculty, staff and local community. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Women’s Ensemble will share four works beginning with Felix Mendelssohn’s “Herbstlied.” The text expresses melancholy over the passing of spring to winter. A joyful and playful text by Jane Austen is the perfect follow-up in a rhythmic modern arrangement by Eleanor Daley. The widely known “Huron Carol” draws on influences of Canada’s indigenous First Nations and employs piano and handbells. Finally, “I Saw Three Ships,” as arranged by Sir David Willcocks, is a festive holiday favorite.
The Men’s Ensemble continues the concert with several works around holiday and seasonal themes. “The Boar’s Head Carol” has been used to begin holiday feasts since the 15th century, and “God Rest Ye Merry” showcases fresh and intriguing harmonies across several familiar verses. In a serene wintry scene, “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” reflects on one’s thoughts in a quiet wood through the words of Robert Frost and the music of Randall Thompson, one of America’s most celebrated composers and a past recipient of an honorary degree from Allegheny.
The Men’s Ensemble closes its portion of the program with a piece from Carl Orff’s cantata, “Carmina Burana,” conducted by Professor Michael Dolan. The piece itself is called “In taberna quando summus,” and features an ancient text, set rapidly to percussive musical motifs.
The College Choir leads off with Robert Schumann’s “Zigeunerleben,” a romantic portrait of Roma lives and legends. Student soloists and percussionists are featured throughout. The rhythmic vitality of this work gives way to an expressive setting of Hanukkah Blessings in Hebrew and steeped in lush harmonies. The College Choir will also lead off a set of movements from Handel’s “Messiah,” to be continued by soprano soloist and Allegheny teacher of voice Carol Niblock, and finally by the combined choirs of the college.
Finally, the combined choirs will offer the “Glocestershire Wassail” arranged by Bruce Borton. Kevin Dill and Professor Emeritus Ward Jamison will accompany the choirs on piano. All current members and alumni of the choirs are invited to the Campus Center lobby at the end of the concert for the traditional singing of “Nunc Dimittis” and “Alma Mater, Beatissima.”
