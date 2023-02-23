Don’t be late for this very important date: Go down the rabbit hole with the Oil Region Ballet as they present their rendition of “Alice in Wonderland”!
The Academy Theatre will transform into a whimsical world of adventure on Friday and Saturday as the Oil Region Ballet brings to life the beloved story of Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts. This performance is an enchanting family-friendly event that you won’t want to miss.
With breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes and delightful music, the ballet company’s “Alice in Wonderland,” directed by Deborah Femovich, is the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening with loved ones. The talented cast is comprised of dancers from Meadville, Franklin and surrounding areas.
The company will perform for area elementary school students on Friday morning and afternoon as part of its mission to provide experience with ballet and the arts to local youth. Public performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for seniors and $14 for other adults.
So don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of “Alice in Wonderland” at the Academy Theater this weekend. Tickets are available at the door, by phone at (814) 337-8000 or online at theacademytheater.org.
