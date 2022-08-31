Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 5. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
Sept. 7: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Sept. 8: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie.
Sept. 9: Creamy vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Sept. 7: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 8: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.
Sept. 9: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Sept. 8: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn topic: spotted lantern fly, presented by Kinorea Tigri from Penn State Extension, noon.
Sept. 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn topic: hearing aid scams, noon; hearing aid checks by Tina from Affordable Care Hearing, appointment required.
Titusville
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 7: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 8: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 9: Breakfast, 9 a.m.; Civil War coffee klatch, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 9: Ryan Messenger with Edward Jones speaks on “The Four Pillars of the New Retirement,” 10:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 2:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8: Center closed for Wooden Nickel Buffalo trip.
Sept. 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
