Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 4. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits, seasonal fresh fruit.
Sept. 6: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, seasonal fresh fruit.
Sept. 7: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Sept. 8: Closed for all-center picnic at Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, RSVP required.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Sept. 6: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 7: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Sept. 8: Closed for all-center picnic at Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, RSVP required.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; super September sub sale begins, order pickup on Sept. 28.
Sept. 6: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
Sept. 7: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 8: Closed for all-center picnic at Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, RSVP required.
Titusville
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 6: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 7: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 8: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 8: Closed for all-center picnic at Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, RSVP required.
Meadville
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 6: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Meadville center meeting discussing 2023-24 fundraising goals.
Sept. 8: Closed for all-center picnic at Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, RSVP required.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
