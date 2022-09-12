Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 19. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Beef taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla chips, pineapple delight.
Tuesday: Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, cookie.
Sept. 21: Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Sept. 22: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Sept. 23: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; AARP safe driving eight-hour class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP safe driving eight-hour class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; songs from movies with Mike and Tom.
Sept. 23: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; council meeting, 10:30 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; say good-bye to summer party, 10 a.m.; subs ready for pick up.
Sept. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn topic: history and mysteries of Pymatuning presented by Jared McGary of Pymatuning State Park, noon.
Sept. 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day — mug rugs, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 22: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 23: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 23: Hospice bingo with Maggie from ProMedica.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 2:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; Ryan Messenger from Edward Jones Investments presents on health care and your retirement, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
