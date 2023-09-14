Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 18. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie.
Sept. 20: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, pickled diced beets, breadstick, poke cake.
Sept. 21: Swiss steak, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread, birthday cake.
Sept. 22: Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, seasonal fresh fruit, cookie.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10:30 a.m.; flu shots available, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; woodcarving, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; Lucille Ball trip, reservations required.
Sept. 22: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; falls prevention week.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; falls prevention week; sub orders due with payment.
Sept. 20: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.; falls prevention week.
Sept. 21: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; falls prevention week; Lucille Ball trip, reservations required.
Sept. 22: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class — needlecraft with the sip and sewing sisters, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.; falls prevention week.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board meeting, 8:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 22: Creator’s Cove, 9:30 a.m.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 22: Melissa Porter from Wesbury presents a virtual tour of the Golden Triangle of India, 10:15 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21: Center closed for Lucille Ball trip, reservations required.
Sept. 22: SAIL {span}strength, balance and fitness program{/span}, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
