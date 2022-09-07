Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 12. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin.
Sept. 14: Swedish meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges.
Sept. 15: Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, wheat bread, birthday cake.
Sept. 16: Creamy vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, breadstick, mixed fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; bake sale, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; flu shots, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; kayak day at Conneaut Lake.
Sept. 15: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.
Sept. 16: Fall risk class, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; Veteran’s Café; sub orders due with payment.
Sept. 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; flue clinic 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; crafts with Rose, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sign language class, 12:30 p.m.; nails with Barb.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 14: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 15: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 16: Free massages, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 16: Internal auction, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; kayak day at Conneaut Lake Fireman’s Beach, 9 a.m. to noon; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 2:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; Shawn Hercula presents on alternative games, 11:15 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
