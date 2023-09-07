Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Sept. 11. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread, fresh orange.
Sept. 13: Salisbury steak, buttered pasta, California blend, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
Sept. 14: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted parmesan redskins, carrots, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Sept. 15: Chicken parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, coleslaw, Italian bread, mixed fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rummage sale drop-off, 8 a.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; book club discussion, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 13: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 14: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Sept. 15: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; Master Plan for Older Adults listening session, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; nails with Barb.
Sept. 13: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
Sept. 14: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 15: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn — topic, recognizing and avoiding scams, presented by Tina Schiefelbein from Affordable Care Hearing, noon; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.; hearing aid checks by Tina from Affordable Care Hearing.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.; Master Plan for Older Adults listening session, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 14: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 15: Free blood pressure screening, 11 a.m.; senior council, 12:45 p.m.; birthday luncheon and cake.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 15: Internal auction, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Mikayla Heisey, certified registered nurse practitioner with Northwest Physicians Associates, presents on stroke symptoms and prevention, 11 a.m.; Veteran’s Day planning committee meetings, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; kayak day at Conneaut Lake, 10:30 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 13: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; LECOM presents on vaccine (COVID-19 and flu) education, 11:15 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
